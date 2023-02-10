FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Whitman swim teams were back in action on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center, and both teams left in second place, within striking distance of Northwest Conference crowns.
The women outperformed expectations, as they moved up to second after a fourth place seeding headed in, and the men were highlighted capturing two conference titles — Andrew Hanson winning the 200 yard Individual Medley, while the Men's 400 yard medley relay team set a school record.
After day 2, Linfield University remained in first place with 264 points, followed by Whitman at 213. Pacific Lutheran sits third at 147, followed by University of Puget Sound (126), Whitworth University (116), Willamette (104), Lewis & Clark (96), George Fox (85), and Pacific (58).
On the men's side, Whitworth holds a slim 241.5-217.5 lead over the Blues for first place. Linfield University sits behind them at 175, and has separated themselves from the rest of the pack. The remaining standings have University of Puget Sound (110), followed by Pacific Lutheran (103), Lewis & Clark College (101), Willamette (93) George Fox University (88), and Pacific University (62).
In the women's 500-yard freestyle, Siena Hayes and Kathryn Woodburn placed sixth and seventh respectively in the finals after qualifying for the event by outperforming their seed times in the preliminaries.
Hayes, a first year competing in her first championships, shaved almost 10 seconds off of her seed time in the preliminaries, and then managed to improve again over her seed time by swimming 5:20.78 in the final heat. Anneliese Hanson, Frances Lenz, and Nicola Myers rounded out the Whitman women that qualified in the top 16 to swim in the finals.
In the 200 Individual Medley, Erin McKinney improved on her seed time to qualify fourth heading into the final heat, and then improved on that time of 2:12.26 with a 2:10.96 in the finals, finishing on the medal stand by coming in third at the event. She was joined in the top-16 by Josephine Piel (7th), and Elly Rectenwald (16th) for the Blues.
In the 50 yard freestyle, Shaye Agnew, Shea Tsuha, and Olivia Briggs all qualified for the A-final in the morning, and continued their efforts Friday night. Agnew maintained her third place qualifying time by besting her effort with a 24.28 in the final heat.
Tsuha jumped up to finish fourth place after qualifying seventh, and Briggs finished eighth to round out the effort for Whitman. Katie Kirk and Bella Smith qualified for the B-final, finishing 15th and 16th respectively.
The women's team capped off the night with a 2nd place finish in the 400 yard medley relay with a 2nd place finish after seeding fourth to start the event, as the relay team of Agnew, McKinney, Holly Hermanson, and Anneliese Hanson improved on their seed time of 4:06.22 with a 3:57.75.
Coach Blomme offered some perspective after the night was over. "I was really thrilled with our racing tonight. There are only three individual relays today, but with the medley relays we also got a bit of a preview into how some of the 100 strokes might look. And looking at the women – who moved up to second from their anticipated 4th place seed time – there is a lot to be excited about tomorrow."
For the men, a couple of championship swims highlighted the night for the team, but it was a strong team performance from start to finish. In the 500 yard freestyle, Daneil Bloor, John Leeds, and Theo Delmonaco all qualified for the A-Final.
During the final swim, both Bloor and Leeds improved on their prelim swim times, as Bloor swam four seconds better and finished with a 4:43.11, while Leeds improved from 4:46.05 to 4:44.79. Delmonaco's 4:50.60 was good for seventh in the event. Joseph Gillett qualified for the B final, finishing the night with a 4:55.26, improving his seed time by over 11 seconds..
In the Men's 200 Yard Individual Medley, Daniel Hanson claimed the title by racing to first after the preliminary rounds with a 1:54.07 qualifying time, then in the finals improved on that time with a 1:52.94 to bring home the gold. He was joined in the top 16 by Peter Fitch, who had arguably the greatest improvement over seed time of the day.
Fitch came into the day seeded 19th out of 23 swimmers with a time of 2:08.33. Fitch improved on that by over 10 seconds, finishing with a 1:58.08 to qualify in sixth for the finals, and followed that up with an even better time, leading the pack after the backstroke, eventually finishing fourth with a time of 1:56.58.
In the 50 yard freestyle, Ruru Rajbhandari was the sole swimmer to qualify for the A – final, and he would finish eighth with a time of 21.52, swimming better than his seed time of 21.69. Ian McClelland and Ian Walsh qualified for the B-final, finishing in 13h (21.73) and 15th (21.84) respectively.
The night concluded with a bang for Whitman, as the Blues 400 yard Medley Relay tam of Tanner Fillion, Andrew Hanson, Jackson Masson, and Leeds, setting two school records.
Fillion, who continues to rewrite the Whitman record books, set the record for the 100 yard backstroke with a split time of 46.74, and the group set the school record for the relay, surpassing the previous record set in 2015 of 3:21.83 with a finals time of 3:21.46.
"The night finished with some amazing swims from the men in our 400 medley relay, setting a school record," Whitman coach Jennifer Blomme said. "Because backstroke is the leadoff swim in that relay, Tanner's time also counts as a new school record, even faster than his performance at NCAA's last year."
The Blues are back in action for Day 3 preliminary swims for the Northwest Conference championships Saturday morning, with competition set to begin at 9:30 a.m. The finals events are set to start at 5 p.m.
