The home opener for the Whitman College swimming teams proved to be an enormous success as the Blues handily defeated Willamette in both the men’s and women’s contests in Northwest Conference dual meet action on the night of Friday, Nov. 19, at Harvey Pool. The women’s squad topped the Bearcats 158-44 with the men dominating Willamette 170-34.
“We are pretty happy with how we performed tonight,” said head coach Jenn Blomme. “We've been devoting a lot of time in training to certain race strategies and technical priorities and we're seeing the benefits of that already as it applies to racing.”
A handful of Blues won multiple races on the women’s side led by Bella White who took top honors in three of them. She opened the evening swimming the third leg of the 200 medley relay (1:54.22) winning team of Ashley Joe, Rachel Sapper, herself and Grace Kim. She later won the 400 IM (4:53.15) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.42).
Frances Lenz was stellar on the evening with early-season personal-best performances in both of her wins. Her victories came in the 200 freestyle (2:02.29) and 500 freestyle (5:30.08).
Tanner Filion was his usual dominant self in the men’s victory. He kicked off the evening with the first of his three wins, teaming up with Aidan Laird, Michael Chang and Jackson Masson to win the 200 medley relay (1:37.50). He later won a pair of freestyle events, first being the 50 free (21.28) then later the 100 free (46.99).
Michael Chang took home top honors in three races as well. He won the 200 medley relay with Filion, Laird and Masson and closed the evening with another relay win, this time the 200 free with Ruru Rajbhandari, Andrew Kim and again with Masson. He also won the 100 butterfly (53.07).
The Blues now prepare for their annual trip to Tacoma and the Logger Invitational hosted by the University of Puget Sound. The three-day event takes place from Dec. 3-5.
