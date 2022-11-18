SALEM — Erin McKinney, Josephine Piel and Shaye Agnew all won a trio of races on the women's side, Tanner Filion did the same in the men's competition and the Whitman College swimming teams both posted dominant road wins over Willamette in Northwest Conference action on the night of Friday, Nov. 18.
The women's team won 135-65 with the men winning 154-46.
"Our first road trip (finally!) was an exciting one," said head coach Jenn Blomme. "Really thrilled with the energy of the team, especially with the fatigue always present this time of year. The results of the meet highlight the depth of the team. But what they don't show are the small progressive steps, especially our new swimmers are making right now.
McKinney, Piel, Agnew, and Bella Smith teamed up for relay wins to begin and conclude the meet. They opened with a victory in the 200 medley relay (1:56.24) then closed with their win in the 200 free relay (1:45.17).
Siena Hayes added a pair of victories to her team's impressive performance. She won the 400 IM (4:56.19) before topping the field in the 500 free (5:40.40). Agnew, Piel and McKinney added wins in the 50 free, 100 fly and 100 breaststroke, respectively.
Filion was impressive once again in his team's dominant win over the Bearcats. He took top honors in the 50 free (21.45) and 100 free (46.79) before closing the meet with a victory in the 200 free relay. He joined John Leeds, Ian McClelland and Ruru Rajbhandari for a race-winning time of 1:31.69.
Daniel Bloor won a pair of distance events, taking home top honors in the 1650 free (17:28.57) and 500 free (5:06.11).
The Blues will take a break from conference play and next travel to Tacoma for the annual Logger Invitational held from Dec. 2-4.
