GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whitman College senior Tanner Filion took the national stage by storm March 15-18 over in Greensboro, North Carolina, winning both the 100-yard backstroke and the 200 backstroke in the NCAA Division III Men's Swimming & Diving Championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center.
In the last two years, Filion has captured to three national titles.
Filion bested the 100-yard backstroke Friday, setting a new national record in the process.
The victory Friday was Filion's second title in as many seasons, and his first in the 100 backstroke where he posted a record-breaking time of 45.75. That gave Filion two NCAA records, the other being the 200 backstroke.
Last year, at the national championships over in Indianaoplis, Filion swam the fastest 200-yard men's backstroke in meet history. His time of 1:41.49 beat the previous mark by almost two seconds and lifted him ahead of another record-breaking swim in the same race as Yurii Kosian, of Kenyon College (Gambier, Ohio), placed second with his 1:42.90.
In addition to his title win last year, Filion also placed second in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 200 freestyle.
Filion started the 2023 championships in style Thursday evening, claiming third place in the 100-yard butterfly — the first of his three events.
The Whitman senior was in rare form with a race time of 46.83 and set a school record in the process, surpassing his record-setting performance only hours earlier in the prelims. Filion had placed third in the prelims as well to qualify for the finals.
Filion returned to win the 100 backstroke Friday. He had topped preliminaries, going into the finals with a No. 1 ranking.
Same story Saturday.
Filion bested preliminaries in the 200 backstroke, and then successfully defended his title in the finals with a another record-breaking swim as he best his old mark with a 1:41.17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.