FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The first day of the Northwest Conference Swimming Championships got underway from the Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center Thursday night, Feb. 9, and it was a successful one for the Whitman men's and women's relay teams.
The Blues men currently find themselves in first place after night one, capturing titles in the 200 yard Medley Relay and 800 yard freestyle relay, while the Whitman women currently sit tied for second. The night kicked off a four-day run in search of the Northwest Conference crowns.
For the women, Linfield currently sits on top of the leaderboard with 80 points, followed by the Blues and Pacific Lutheran University with 64. Whitworth (58), Willamette (52), and George Fox (48) find themselves very much still in contention, while Pacific (40) and Puget Sound (34) round out the women's standings.
For the men, Whitman currently has 80 points, followed by Whitworth (68), Linfield (58), Lewis & Clark (58), Willamette (54), Pacific Lutheran (50), Pacific (44), Puget Sound (30), and George Fox (28).
The Whitman women's 200 Medley relay team, comprised of Shaye Agnew, Erin McKinney, Josephine Piel, and Shea Tsuha took third in the event with a time of 1:48.97, besting their top time of the season by nearly three and a half seconds. Tsuha in the freestyle component of the relay closed the gap between Whitman and Pacific Lutheran at the end for second, but just ran out of time, finishing just three tenths of a second behind the Lutes.
In the 800 yard freestyle relay, the team of Anneliese Hanson, Siena Hayes, Katie Kirk, and Mckinney finished behind Linfield and the University of Puget Sound, but bested PLU by almost seven seconds to end the day tied for second with the Lutes. The Blues women, who are seeking their sixth straight Northwest Conference Swim Championships, also surpassed their previous best time of the year by nearly ten seconds with a time of 7:57.84, and just missed second by .58 seconds.
The highlight of the night for the men's swim team was the performance of the Men's 200 medley relay, as the group of Peter Fitch, John Leeds, Ian McClelland, and Tanner Fillion set a school record in the event with a time of 1:31.82. The effort surpassed the previous school record, set in 2014, by almost 1.5 seconds. The squad sat in third place after the backstroke before Leeds 26.02 split time in the breaststroke put the Blues in first. Linfield edged back into first after the butterfly before Fillion swam a 19.21 in his 50 yard freestyle split to secure the win for the Blues, surpassing 2nd place Whitworth by almost a full second.
In the 800 yard freestyle relay, it was Fillion, Jackson Masson, Leeds, and Andrew Kim that earned the first place finish for Whitman. The Blues led the race start to finish, as the team outpaced Whitworth, who is attempting to win its sixth straight conference title, by almost five seconds.
Day 2 of the Northwest Conference Swim Championships resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning with preliminary races taking place in the morning session for the 500 yard freestyle, 200 yard Individual Medley, 50 yard freestyle, and 400 yard medley relays. Finals sessions on Friday are scheduled to commence at 5 p.m.
