Tate Cadang delivered match-highs of 14 assists and five aces and the Whitman College women’s volleyball team opened the 2021 season with a dominant 25-9, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Walla Walla University, the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Sherwood Athletic Center.
The Blues (1-0) hit well for the match (.240), particularly in their opening-set win when they recorded only three errors and hit at a .333 clip.
Gabrielle Browning recorded a double-double to lead the Wolves, posting a match-high 18 kills while adding 10 digs.
Whitman set the tone early, scoring the opening set’s five points and closing with 10 straight.
After a pair of kills each from Nicole Kelly and Sydney London helped the Blues to the early lead, Browning delivered back-to-back kills to cut the lead to two points.
With Whitman up six, Kelly and London went on the attack again, each posting another two kills as part of the 10-0 set-closing run.
Sets two and three proved to be more competitive, yet still victories for the Blues.
Whitman used a 5-0 run midway through the second set and led 23-14.
The Wolves unleashed a furious rally, reeling off seven straight points to make it a 23-21 score.
Whitman regained its composure and sealed the win.
Whitman took care of business in set three to complete the sweep.
The Blues next travel to Tacoma for the Puget Sound Premiere, first facing host UPS on Friday, Sept. 3, in a non-conference match between NWC teams.
The Wolves play host to Oregon Tech at 2 p.m. on Friday.