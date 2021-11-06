Nikola Trifunovic scored a team-high 19 points, Xzavier Lino was one rebound shy of a double double at 18 points and nine boards, but it wasn’t enough as the Whitman College men’s basketball team dropped its season opener 69-57 to Eastern Oregon, the night of Friday, Nov. 5, here at Sherwood Center.
Walter Lum added nine points but shot just 1-6 in three pointers for the Blues who led by one point at halftime. The shots didn’t fall as readily in the second half as Whitman hit only 27% from the floor in the second 20 minutes.
Phillip Malatare did the damage for the Mountaineers who dominated the Blues in the paint 48-16. Malatare dropped a game-high 29 points on 11-14 shooting with Xavier Lovelace adding 14 points and seven rebounds.
The first half featured a very competitive affair. Whitman (0-1) trailed early before a Lino breakaway slam got the Blues going, cutting the lead to 9-5 with 15:39 to play. Weston Crump then found his shot, hitting from the floor then scoring on a driving layup after his own steal to make it an 18-14 score.
The Blues took their first lead at 25-24 with under eight minutes to play when Lum hit a jumper after Lino hit from beyond the arc. The teams traded buckets with Lino putting Whitman up by two with another dunk and the Blues carried a 36-35 lead into the locker room.
Coupled with several missed layups, the Blues were off the mark in the second half in scoring only 21 points. Zane Wright’s bucket gave EOU an early seven point lead but Lum connected on his lone three pointer, a corner shot to shave the lead to 43-39 with 15:59 to play.
EOU regained the momentum and took its first double-digit lead at 49-39. Back-to-back three pointers from Lino and Trifunovic trimmed the deficit to six points but that was as close as the Blues would get.
Whitman will have two weeks off before returning to action Saturday, Nov. 20, at Walla Walla University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.