MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Both the Whitman College swimming teams saw their perfect records come to an end Friday, Jan. 20, at Linfield with losses for the first time this season.
The men's team fell 110-94 with the women's squad falling to the Wildcats 136-69.
Head coach Jenn Blomme shared her thoughts following both losses.
"Tough losses tonight. But when you lose a meet where everyone is putting out such great effort and racing so hard, it makes it a little easier. Huge shout outs to Kathryn Woodburn and Daniel Bloor for doing the biggest lineup you can do in a dual meet - the mile, 400 IM, and 500 free. Daniel had one of the most exciting miles I've ever seen, with two competitors on either side of him challenging his pace, and then he turned on his kick at the final hundred and took the win. The whole night the energy at the pool was amazing, and his fortitude during that race and final finish was among many electric moments."
The aforementioned Bloor posted a top finish in the men's competition with his victory in the 1650 free (17:05.00). Tanner Filion delivered three top finishes in the loss. He was joined by Andrew Hanson, Jackson Masson and Ruru Rajbhandari for a win in the 200 medley relay (12:36.39), then mowed down the competition in the 200 free (1:40.42) and 100 free (46.76).
Rajbhandari had a solid outing of his own. In addition to the relay win, he took top honors in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.97.
The women's squad failed to win a race but saw a handful of solid performances headlined by three silver finishes from Erin McKinney. She first placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:03.34) then did the same in the 100 freestyle (56.18) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.39).
Holly Hermanson and Gwen Empie placed second and third, respectively, in the 100 butterfly, and McKinney was joined by Josephine Piel (3rd) and Natalie Ritter (4th) to give Whitmam three of the top four finishers in the 100 breaststroke.
Whitman will look to get back on track with a visit to Pacific on Saturday. Meet time is set for 11 a.m.
