PASADENA, Calif. — The Whitman College men's tennis team closed out its California road trip with an 8-1 loss at No. 22 Caltech on Sunday, March 20.
The Blues had a real uphill battle after dropping all three doubles matches. The pairs of John Carter and Jack Freer at the one, and Aaron Yuan and Noah Baker at the two fell to their Beaver opponents.
Caltech earned a win on the No. 3 court as well but were pushed to a tiebreaker. Harshvardhan Chopra and Kai Strawn battled but came up short to Jake Will and Ishaan Kannan, 8-7 (7-2).
Chopra provided the only singles win for the Blues. After falling to Will in doubles, he rebounded and rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory at the two..
Whitman has two weeks off before returning to Northwest Conference play. The Blues host Puget Sound on Sunday, Apr. 3, at 10 a.m.
