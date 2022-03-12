The Whitman College men's tennis team got back on the winning track, breezing past Pacific Lutheran 9-0 in Northwest Conference action Saturday, March 12, at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
The Blues (3-7, 2-1 NWC) cruised in doubles then swept all singles matches for the dominant victory. Noah Baker and Braeden Thomas delivered two of the more convincing wins. The pair teamed up at two doubles for an 8-1 win over PLU's Derek Stone and Caleb Grass. They then did the same in singles. Thomas won at the four, 6-0, 6-1, over Stone and Baker took down Grass 6-0, 6-2 at fifth singles.
After the Blues put the Lutes behind the eight with a doubles win from Kai Strawn and John Carter, they clinched the victory with wins on the No. 3 and No. 6 singles courts. At third singles Aaron Yuan topped Alex Richter 6-1, 6-1 before Alejandro Raffo took down Kraft at the six to give Whitman the win.
Next up for the Blues is a spring break trip to California. Whitman first takes on Claremont-Mudd-Scripps this Tuesday, March 15, at 11 a.m.
