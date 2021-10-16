NEWBURG, Ore. — The Whitman College men's soccer team ran its win streak to three games, topping Pacific (OR) 3-1 in Northwest Conference action on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hanson Stadium.
First year Jacob Burrill scored in the 27th minute with what proved to be the game winner as the Blues outshot the Boxers 16-3. Zach Aderinto had his hands full in net for Pacific in a full 90 minutes of action. He gave up three goals and posted six saves.
Colby Ramsey played the lionshare of the match in net with Lucas Haigh playing the final 6:34.
Burrill's goal was the only one in the first half. With the left peg, he drove a shot into the near post that beat Aderinto and led to a 1-0 halftime lead for the Blues.
Rowan Calvert was active on attack all game, posting three shots and scoring one in the 51st minute to give Whitman a two-goal lead.
The Boxers quickly answered when they earned a penalty kick after a foul from Derivan Dockter. Brodie Buchert converted the spot kick and put his team within one goal.
With time winding down, substitute Noa Taylor put the game away when he chipped Aderinto in the 81st minute to regain Whitman's two-goal lead and complete the scoring.
Whitman is back at it on Sunday against George Fox. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
