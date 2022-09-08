NEW YORK — The Whitman College men's soccer team delivered its most lopsided win of the season and remained perfect on the road with a 5-1 win over John Jay on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 8.
Two goals came from the Blues (3-1) bench in the form of Sawyer Valero and Erick Perez-Cuellar. Both came in the second half where Whitman exploded for four goals.
Lucas Haigh played a full 90 minutes in net for the Blues, posting one save and allowing the lone Bloodhound goal in the second half. Arthur Langlet and Tyler Solis split time in net for John Jay (0-3) with Solis giving up the four second half goals.
Jossue Tobar got the Blues on the board in the 35th minute with his first career goal. He stole a pass just ahead of midfield and lifted a ball over Langlet's head who was out of position.
The Blues carried the lead into halftime but John Jay tied the game early in the second half with Kevin Luciano's goal in the 55th minute.
The Blues responded quickly as they scored the first four unanswered goals. Eric Gantt scored off a corner kick from Perez-Cuellar three minutes after the equalizer. Perez-Cueller added his goal in the 73rd minute after Valero's and Jacob Burrill provided the finishing touches with a goal just before full time.
The goals from Gantt, Valero and Perez-Cuellar were also their career firsts.
The Blues continue their New York/New Jersey swing as they visit the University of Rutgers-Camden on Saturday, Sept. 10.
