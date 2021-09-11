The Whitman College men's soccer team scored two first-half goals within four minutes apart and held on to defeat UC Santa Cruz 3-2 on Saturday, Sept. 11, in the team's first true road game of the season.
Oscar Harding netted the game's first goal for the Blues off a penalty kick. The Blues, who remain perfect to start the season at 3-0, struck again in the 32nd minute when Oliver Dickson punched a rebound into the upper right corner for a two-goal lead.
Less than a minute after Dickson's goal, UCSC (0-3-1) cut the lead in half when Will Barba scored on a header off an Itay Robinovich corner kick.
Noa Taylor regained the insurance for Whitman with his goal in the 69th minute assisted by Zachary Stonier. UCSC scored in the 82nd minute but the Blues were able to hold on for the win.
Colby Ramsey played the full 90 minutes in goal for the Blues and posted three saves while dealing with 13 UCSC shots.
Whitman retakes the field on Sunday versus the University of La Verne. Kickoff is set for noon.
