WARRENTON, Ore. — The Whitman College men's golf team delivered a solid opening round, closing the day in second place at the George Fox Fall Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2, here at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.

As a team, Whitman fired a one under par 287 but will have an uphill climb to catch the host Bruins who shot nine under 279.

Max Ray-Keil was the top performer for the Blues in the opening round. He fired a three under par 63 and finished tied for third with Whitworth's Caleb Belton.

Alexander Knox finished round one tied for fifth (70, -1) and Tom Hoyne carded a two over 73.

Whitman will look to catch George Fox when it concludes the Invitational on Sunday.

Load comments