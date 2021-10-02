WARRENTON, Ore. — The Whitman College men's golf team delivered a solid opening round, closing the day in second place at the George Fox Fall Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2, here at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
As a team, Whitman fired a one under par 287 but will have an uphill climb to catch the host Bruins who shot nine under 279.
Max Ray-Keil was the top performer for the Blues in the opening round. He fired a three under par 63 and finished tied for third with Whitworth's Caleb Belton.
Alexander Knox finished round one tied for fifth (70, -1) and Tom Hoyne carded a two over 73.
Whitman will look to catch George Fox when it concludes the Invitational on Sunday.
