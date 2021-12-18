Xzavier Lino scored a game-high 25 points, including a late three pointer that lifted the Whitman College men’s basketball team to a thrilling 78-75 comeback win over Schreiner University on the night of Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Sherwood Center.
Whitman (3-7 record) trailed by five with just over a minute to play before Walter Lum and Jai Deshpande scored in back-to-back possessions to pull the Blues within a point. Alex Dehoyos then split a pair of free throws for Schreiner on the ensuing possession, missing the second as Lum dribbled up the court and found Lino who drained a straightaway three pointer to put Whitman up by one point with 12 seconds to play. Lum then stole the inbounds pass and scored on a layup to seal the win.
Dehoyos and Bronson Evans led the Mountaineers (2-9) each with 15 points and Kamden Ross put up a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Whitman had some work to do before even thinking about a gamewinner. The Blues could not find the basket early in the second half as Schreiner built a 13-point lead with just over 16 minutes to play. Jackson Reid capped the 10-3 run with a three pointer to give his team a 50-37 lead.
The Mountaineers maintained their double digit lead inside of 10 minutes to play, but an Alex Pape three with 9:03 remaining whittled the deficit to seven points. Pape ignited a three-point barrage from the Blues as Lino, Niko Trifunovic and Weston Crump all got in on the action. Crump’s three capped a 14-4 run and tied the game at 67-67 with 4:01 to play.
Down the stretch Schreiner regained the momentum and brought the lead back up to seven points after a pair of Dylan Mackey free throws with 2:49 to play. Whitman took over from there and finished the game on an 11-2 run highlighted by Lino’s big three pointer.
Trifunovic scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out, and Lum stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
The Blues return to action Wednesday, Dec. 29 when they host Wisconsin-River Falls. Tipoff at the Sherwood Center is set for 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.