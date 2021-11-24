PASADENA, Calif. — Walter Lum dropped a game-high 25 points but the Whitman College men’s basketball team was outmatched in the paint en route to an 82-68 loss at Caltech on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Xzavier Lino flirted with a double double, contributing 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Blues (1-3) who saw the Beavers outscore them in the paint by 20 points (34-14).
Spencer Schneider and Noah Barnes both posted double doubles for the Bears (2-3). They each corralled 10 rebounds with Schneider scoring a team-high 23 points and Barnes adding 14.
The game was competitive early with the game either tied or Caltech holding a slim lead. Whitman was hot from beyond the arc as four of its first five baskets came from made three pointers, the last from Jai Deshpande to cut the Beaver lead to 16-15 with 11:04 to play in the first half.
Caltech then reeled off eight straight points, starting and ending with three pointers from Marcus Gee. The lead later swelled to double digits when Schneider converted an and-one three play to make a 33-23 score with 6:35 remaining. The lead grew to 16 points before Whitman headed to the locker room trailing 45-34.
The Blues mounted an impressive rally to tie the game in the second half beginning with Lino’s three pointer early in the period to shave the deficit to 45-41. Lum then began to heat up, hitting from downtown then getting to the hoop for a layup to keep his team in the game. He later drained another three ball to tie the score at 54-54 with 12:34 to play.
As hot as Lum and the Blues got, they quickly cooled off and, outside of Lino’s three pointer, they went scoreless from the field for nearly the next nine minutes. The Beavers pushed the lead back up to double digits over that stretch and won going away.
Whitman next faces Chapman for the second time in a week, this time on neutral ground on the campus of UC Santa Cruz on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.
