Jacob Barsher scored a pair of goals, Oscar Harding added a goal and three assists and the Whitman College men’s soccer team continued its perfect start to the season with a 5-1 win over Linfield, Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Whitman Athletic Complex in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams.
Whitman, who earned a Top 25 ranking in the latest USC poll, improved to 5-0 and 1-0 in conference. Linfield dropped to 1-4 and 0-1 in league play.
The Blues had a handful of chances in the first half but were unable to put one in the back of the net, leading to all of the scoring taking place in the second half which opened with much of the possession in Linfield’s half and numerous goal scoring opportunities for the Blues. Harding was active in the penalty area but was unable to get any clean strikes on net during that stretch. Later, Edwin Romero and Noa Taylor both had bids on net but Payton Frazier was equal to the task in net for the Wildcats.
Whitman finally broke through with a goal in the 62nd minute. A service into the box skidded past several defenders to the far post where Jacob Barsher was waiting. He sized up the bouncing ball and finished back across the goal to put the Blues up.
Linfield wasted no time in delivering the equalizer. Ronan Krutzikowsky delivered a perfect corner kick into the box that found the foot of Romario Mendoza-Alatriste. Mendoza-Alatriste one-timed the volley to the far post past the outstretched hand of Lucas Haigh.
The Blues grabbed the lead right back less than five minutes later. Harding found Barsher with a ball on the floor and Barsher finished for his second goal, an empty netter as Frazier had come off his line.
The Blues poured it on the final 10 minutes. Harding scored after one-timing a brilliant early service from Jacob Burrill on the right flank to put Whitman up 3-1. Minutes later, Christain Gomez finished a pass from Harding then Zachary Stonier capped the scoring with another finish off a Harding service.
Whitman looks to keep their undefeated record intact when it hosts Willamette on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.