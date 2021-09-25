TACOMA — In what was billed as a matchup between top Northwest Conference teams, the Whitman College men's soccer team came up on the wrong side of a lopsided result, falling 5-0 to Pacific Lutheran on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 25, at East Field.
Colby Ramsey earned the start in net for the Blues (5-2, 1-2 NWC) and allowed two goals with Lucas Haigh subbed in at halftime and surrendering three goals. Each keeper posted one save.
Nicholas Gaston recorded one save on eight Whitman shots in a full 90 minutes of action.
PLU (6-2, 3-0 NWC) opened the scoring early with a goal in the third minute. Cris Lozano found Keeton Heggerness who finished past Ramsey. The Lutes struck again in the 27th minute with a goal from Craig Johnson to help PLU to the two-goal halftime lead.
The two teams battled for much of the second half as the Blues had numerous chances on goal. The wheels fell off, however, in a less than 10 minute span when PLU scored in the 74th, 78th and 79th minutes.
The Blues will need to put the result behind them as they return to the pitch on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Puget Sound. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m.
