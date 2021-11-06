SPOKANE — The Whitman College men's soccer team twice rallied in the final 20 minutes, scoring goals in the 71st and 86th minutes to earn a result on the final day of the regular season, a 2-2 overtime draw at Whitworth in Northwest Conference action on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6.
Oscar Harding played a hand in both goals, scoring the first on a penalty kick then finding Edwin Romero who scored to send the game into overtime.
As indicated by the score, both teams had ample opportunities to score with Whitman logging 13 shots to Whitworth's 11. Colby Ramsey started and played the first half for the Blues with Lucas Haigh inserted for the second half and both overtime sessions.
The Bucs opened the scoring with a goal off a corner kick shortly before halftime. Jamie Rodriguez served the restart into the box, finding the head of Andyn Maldonado who knocked it low and into the back of the net past Ramsey.
After trying to find the back of the net all match, Whitman's persistence finally paid dividends as the team earned a penalty kick in the 71st minute. Harding stepped up and finished the spotkick past Bo Broyles to level the score.
The Bucs responded less than 10 minutes later, again off a corner kick from Rodriguez. This time it was Jose Bautista who scored to put Whitworth back in front.
Undaunted, the Blues once again looked for an equalizer which this time came from Romero. Off Harding's cross, he left footed it into the upper right corner.
Neither team could find the back of the net in overtime as the game ended in a draw.
