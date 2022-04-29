NEWBERG, Ore. — For the second time in under a week, the Whitman College women's lacrosse team lost to George Fox, tonight a 22-7 defeat to the Bruins in the regular season finale for both teams in Northwest Conference action on Friday, April 29.
Madeleine Sherry, Erin Magnuson and Gracie Maulik all scored two goals for Whitman who closed the season at 5-10 overall and 4-8 in NWC play. The Bruins continued their undefeated run and improved to 17-0 and finished with a perfect 12-0 league record.
Carleigh DeLapp scored over a third of her team's goals with a game-high eight. Andrea Garcia-Miller had her hand in 11 goals, scoring one and assisting on 10 more.
George Fox had its highest scoring period in the first quarter where it outscored Whitman 9-3. The Blues led early after goals from Sherry and Maulik, but a 7-0 run highlighted by two scores each from DeLapp and Lyla Roy put Fox up 8-2.
The Bruins blanked the Blues while scoring seven in the second quarter for a double-digit halftime lead.
Whitman played Fox fairly even in the second half. Sherry and Maulik both scored early in the third quarter and Amelio Leopold scored in the fourth in her final game in a Whitman uniform.
