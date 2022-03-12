TACOMA, Wash. - The Whitman College distance track team delivered a strong performance in the 5000-meter run to highlight a solid showing at the PLU Open on Saturday, March 12.
Dori Buttleman stole the show when she topped the field in the women's 5000-meter, running the race with a time of 19:14.95. The mark was nearly 90 seconds faster than second-place Jenna Heesacker of Central Washington.
The men's 5000-meter saw three top 10 performances from the Blues led Grant Martin who finished seventh (16:06.58). Reilly McVay finished just behind Martin (8th, 16:10.71) and Troy Petternell rounded out the Whitman top 10 contingent with a ninth-place finish (16:25.40).
Martin was also solid in the 1500 meter, placing 16th with a time of 4:11.74.
Whitman featured a pair of top 15 performances in the 800 meter as well. Ally Kim placed 12th (2:30.14) in the women's competition and Scott Macdonald finished 13th (2:02.12) on the men's side.
Whitman is back in action next Saturday, March 19, at the Sam Adams Classic in Spokane.
