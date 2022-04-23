TACOMA — The Northwest Conference Track and Field Championships came to close on Saturday, April 23, with the Whitman College distance track team posting four top 20 individual finishes.
The Blues have two more meets on the schedule, first up being the Central Washington Twilight in Ellensburg on Friday, April 23.
Action in Tacoma got underway on Friday with a handful of Whitman distance track runners landing personal best performances.
The Blues were represented well in the women's 10000 meter. Sophia Bigio placed sixth with a time of 40:27.27 followed by Dori Buttleman who finished seventh (40:40.66).
Two Blues men's runners set personal best marks with Scott MacDonald delivering a season-best performance in the 800 meter (13th, 4:05.39) and 0.02 seconds off a PR. Troy Peternell set a new personal best in the men's 10K (12th, 33:43.18) and James Klinman did the same in the 800 meter (2:00.18).
Back at it Saturday, the Blues had Sophia Bigio lead the way with an eighth-place finish in the women's 5-kilometer run, running the race in a time of 19:04.18. Ella Greenburg had a solid performance for the women's squad as well. She placed 12th in the women's 1500 meter with a race time of 5:09.89.
The men's side saw solid performances by both Henry Roller and Grant Martin. Roller placed 19th in the 3000 meter steeplechase (10:40.20) and Martin came in 17th in the 5K (15:50.63).
The day, in many ways, marked the return of track to Whitman as James Klinman, Scott MacDonald, Matt Mascavage and Grant Martin teamed up to participant in the 4x400 relay.
"Today we saw really tremendous efforts by Ella in the 1500," Blues head coach Scott Shields said. "In the 5K Gabe and Reilly (McVay) ran well. Grant had our biggest day. He ran a PR in the 5K and 10 minutes later ran in our historic 4x4 relay. We have not had a men's 4x4 team qualify and run in the conference championships in over two decades. So we get to really celebrate bringing track back to Whitman."
