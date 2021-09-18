LA GRANDE, Ore. - The Whitman College cross country team returned to the course at the Eastern Oregon Invitational with the women's team placing fourth and the men's squad coming in fifth, the evening of Friday, Sept. 17, here at the La Grande Country Club.
Sophia Bigio led the way for the Blues in the women's 5K, placing 11th with a race time of 20:15.10. Two other Blues cracked the Top 20 in Chloe Michaels and Julia Hess. Michaels placed 16th (20:27.30) with Hess crossing the finish line at 19th (20:40.80).
Ella Greenberg (22nd, 20:50.80), Jade Greenberg (23rd, 20:53.00), Ally Kim (32nd, 21:09.60), Sylvie Corwin (35th, 21:23.20), Dori Buttleman (36th, 21:34.60), Samantha Crumbaugh (38th, 21:59.00) and Sarah Benitez (50th, 23:31.40) rounded out the Whitman contingent.
Jacob Gargano was Whitman's top finisher on the men's side. He ran the men's 7K in 23:05.30 good for 16th place. Tucker Grinnan crossed the finish line just behind Gargano for 17th place (23:05.70).
A trio of other Whitman runners cracked the top 40 in Gabe Wasserman (23rd, 23:22.10), Grant Martin (35th, 24:02.50) and James Klinman (36th, 24:07.10).
The Blues return to action on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem.
