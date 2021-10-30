McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The postseason began for the Whitman College cross country teams as both took part in the Northwest Conference Cross Country Championships held Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Michelbook Country Club.
The day opened with the women's 6K as the Blues placed sixth only one point behind Whitworth and seven back of fourth-place Pacific Lutheran. The men's squad placed fifth in the 8K, five points back of Pacific.
In the women's race, two Whitman runners cracked the top 20. Sophia Bigio placed 14th with a race time of 24:23.9 and a mile pace time of 6:32.5. Jade Greenburg crossed the finish line shortly after Bigio in 17th place. She ran the race with a mile pace of 6:35.3 and an overall time of 24:34.3.
Tucker Grinnan led the way for the Blues in the men's competition. With an average mile time of 5:29.5, he finished in 17th (26:59.9) for a top 20 finish. Jake Gargano was the second Whitman runner to finish, coming in just outside the top 20. In placing 21st, he ran a mile pace of 5:28.0 with an overall time of 27:10.3.
Whitman now sets its sights on the NCAA West Regional which takes place on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Los Angeles.
