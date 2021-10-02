SALEM, Ore. — The Whitman College cross country teams returned to the trails this morning to take part in the 46th Annual Charles Bowles Invitational hosted by Willamette University on Saturday, Oct. 2, here at McCulloch Stadium.
The women's team placed 10th with the men finishing 11th, both ahead of Northwest Conference foes Whitworth and Lewis & Clark.
Sophia Bigio cracked the top 50 (47th, 19:35.60) in the women's 6K race ahead of a handful of Division I runners. Ella Greenburg placed 64th (20:01.20) with Chloe Michaels finishing right behind her in 67th (20:07.00).
Portland took top team honors with George Fox a not-to-distance runner-up.
Tucker Grinnan paced the Blues in the men's 8K, placing 29th with a race time of 25:50.20. Gabe Wasserman was the second to finish for the Blues in a time of 26:31.30.
The University of Washington won the team title.
The Blues return to action Saturday, Oct. 16 for the Lewis & Clark Invitational. Race time is set for 10:30 a.m.
