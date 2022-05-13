ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School hosted district track and field championships Friday, May 13, with Weston-McEwen boys and girls teams both finishing tied for first place respectively.
The boys had Weston-McEwen tied with Stanfield/Echo atop the eight teams.
Caleb Sprenger bested the high jump for Weston-McEwen while teammate Cameron Reich won the long jump.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen girls together tied Grant Union for first place.
Lily Lindsey bested both the 200-meter sprint and the high jump for Weston-McEwen while teammate Kelsey Graham took the 400, and Charli King topped pole vault.
Lindsey, King and Graham also joined with Rose White in taking the 4x100-meter relay.
