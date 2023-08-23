TUKWILA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College's men's and women's soccer teams posted a win and a tie, respectively, during Northwest Athletic Conference friendlies action on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Starfire Sports Complex.
The men downed Chemeketa, 4-1, and the women played Bellevue to a 1-1 tie.
No other details were available.
The teams travel to South Puget Sound on Saturday.
