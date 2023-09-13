Walla Walla and Blue Mountain played to a 0-0 tie in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region women's soccer action on Wednesday, September 13, on the WWCC pitch.
The Warriors, four days removed from a surprising 2-0 victory over No. 3-ranked Spokane, are 1-0-1 in league and 3-2-2 overall.
BMCC is 0-1-1 and 3-2-1.
WWCC outshot the visiting Timberwolves 31-12 over the 90-minute contest and put 15 of its shots on net compared to six for Blue Mountain.
The goalies - the Warriors' Viv Ochoa and BMCC's Seanee Still - were the stars of the afternoon. Ochoa was credited with six saves in the contest while Still stopped 14.
College men's soccer
WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE 4, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0: Defending Northwest Athletic Conference runner-up Walla Walla kept its unbeaten record intact with a 4-0 triumph over Blue Mountain in an Eastern Region match on Wednesday, Sept. 13, on the WWCC campus.
The Warriors raised their league mark to 2-0 and overall record to 3-0-4.
Walla Walla scored its first goal in the third minute of the match. Nathan Alvarado tallied an unassisted goal just two minutes and 28 seconds after the opening whistle.
Ricardo Contreras, off an assist by Danny Franco, gave WWCC a 2-0 lead in the 53rd minute and Kevin Jimenez scored a short time later.
Alejandro Cerritos picked up the last tally of the match in the 63rd minute, assisted by Por Htoo.
College volleyball
WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE 3, BIG BEND 2: The Warriors overcame a slow start in Moses Lake, Washington, and then held on to capture their first victory this season with scores of 15-25, 25-18, 25-20, 16-25, 15-7.
The Warriors upped their overall record so far this year to 1-3, evening their league mark at 1-1.
Kadence Barnes finished the match with 12 kills for the Warriors while teammate Maeve Thompson added 10 kills, Olivia Knutson served four aces and made 10 digs, and Olivia Campos dished 12 assists as Riley Valley had 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.