Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura earned the Rose Bowl’s Pac-12 player of the week award on Monday, Oct. 11, for his career day in the Cougars’ 31-24 win over Oregon State.
De Laura, a sophomore and second-year starter from Hawaii, passed for a career-best 399 yards Saturday, completing 32 of his 46 attempts.
He went 15 of 18 in the second half and threw all three of his touchdowns as the Cougars’ run-and-shoot offense came alive, scoring on four consecutive possessions.
College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit ranked de Laura No. 4 on his weekly list of the nation’s top-performing players.
“What you see is a quarterback who’s confident in his shoes,” WSU coach Nick Rolovich said of de Laura, who has thrown for 1,187 yards and 12 touchdowns against five picks with a 63.7% completion rate in five games this year. “He’s making people around him better. … I think he’s in the moment. He has let negative things roll off his shoulders better, and that’s all part of growing.”
Also, Washington State safety George Hicks III and left tackle Liam Ryan pulled in Pac-12 Conference weekly honors on Sunday.
Hicks, who was named the league’s defensive player of the week, led the Cougars and logged a career-high 10 tackles in WSU’s win over Oregon State on Saturday.
He also made the game-sealing stop, tripping up Beaver running back Trey Lowe on the 4-yard line — a yard shy of the first-down marker on a fourth-and-19 play with less than a minute remaining in the game.
Hicks recorded a diving interception late in the second quarter.
According to Pro Football Focus, Hicks was the second-most efficient defender in the Pac-12 this weekend. He earned the best coverage grade in the Pac-12 and the sixth-best in the country.
The grad student from San Bernardino, California, made a position switch this offseason, moving from cornerback to free safety.
“He looks like a safety, he’s playing like a safety,” Rolovich said. “He’s making tackles. I think he’s anticipating stuff. He’s enjoying being a major contributor on defense. A guy that makes a real unselfish move in the offseason for the betterment of the team and is having success is a great story to point to for the young guys and future guys that come into this program.”
Ryan earned the league’s offensive lineman of the week award. The senior from Chino Hills, California, who has started 36 career games, anchored an offensive line that helped the Cougs produce 491 yards of offense — the most of the Rolovich era.
He played 71 snaps at left tackle, registering six knockdown blocks while not allowing a QB pressure. Ryan was graded by PFF as the No. 12 offensive tackle in the country last weekend.
“He changed his body and he’s playing good football,” Rolovich said. “The (pro) scouts are impressed with him this year because of some of those physical changes and that he’s playing good football, but I think his mental approach is much more controlled and matured. He’s just been so consistent for us all year ‘round.”
