PULLMAN — Mike Leach hinted Monday afternoon that Washington State would consider personnel changes for its much-maligned defense in the wake of Tracy Claeys’ unexpected resignation as defensive coordinator.
“We’re looking at some of that,” Leach said. “Nothing definite yet.”
That was at 3 p.m. The Cougars found their clarity when they released their depth chart, listing the starters and backups for Saturday’s game at Arizona State.
Nothing changed on the list of offensive players. And the defense? It was barely recognizable.
The unit that’ll take the the brunt of the changes is the defensive secondary. Combined, Utah and UCLA torched WSU for 841 yards and seven touchdowns.
Safety Daniel Isom will replace Armani Marsh/George Hicks III at cornerback, the position he played for WSU this spring before making the switch when safety Jalen Thompson departed.
Skyler Thomas replaces Isom at strong safety. Thomas was a free safety last season.