SPOKANE — It could only be a matter of time before “Pac-12 After Dark” hands over the torch to “Pac-12 After Dawn.”
If that happens, the conference out West can expect a fair amount of resistance from one of its most polarizing and opinionated coaches.
“Well, I’m against 9 o’clock kickoffs,” Washington State’s Mike Leach said. “ … No part of it makes any sense to me.”
As the Pac-12 Conference, three years removed from its last berth in the College Football Playoff and five from its last Heisman Trophy recipient, continues to cope with its national exposure crisis, commissioner Larry Scott and the league’s major television partners, ESPN and Fox, have explored ways to improve the Pac-12’s brand and overall footprint, including preliminary discussions about starting select Pac-12 football games at 9 a.m. Pacific Time — or noon on the East Coast.
While the topic of early morning football is still in the conversational phase, and would require approval from participating schools before going into effect, there’s a chance it could move into the experimental phase as early as this football season.
After his state of the conference address at last week’s Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles, Scott told a smaller group of reporters, “I’d like to see one or two games this season that are 12 noon (ET) kicks be Pac-12 games and see what markets might respond positively to that.”
Teams, of course, wouldn’t be subjected to playing in the early window on a weekly basis – or even more than once every season.
Jon Wilner of The Mercury News was one of the first to float 9 a.m. kickoffs and suggested the conference begin with four per year and “create a three-year rotation, so each school is the host for one 9 a.m. game.”
“That would be new and out of the box for our conference, but I’ve tried to put everything on the table,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of frustration from fans in certain markets to the late-night kicks.”
Some believe earlier kickoffs would enable the Pac-12 to compete against fellow Power Five conferences, potentially pulling viewers away from SEC, ACC or Big Ten games if there was a marquee Pac-12 matchup airing at the same time.
But there would also be plenty of adverse effects to such a major shift — and potentially more for Leach and the Cougars than most of their Pac-12 neighbors.
Leach first spelled out his thoughts on the concept in a tweet earlier this week, posing this question to his 168,600-plus followers: “Do ANY West Coast fans actually think that it is a good idea to have 9am games?”
The post elicited more than 1,500 responses, over 6,400 likes and 600 retweets.