In 2011, a Washington State team led by record-breaking guard Klay Thompson advanced to the NIT semifinals.
In 2022, a Cougar squad guided by record-breaking guard Michael Flowers is returning to Madison Square Garden.
Flowers snapped Thompson’s single-season program mark for 3-pointers during a tremendous performance on Wednesday night, March 23, in the NIT quarterfinals, piling up 27 points to lift WSU to a 77-58 rout of BYU at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.
The Cougs (22-14) will make their second appearance in the NIT semis when they meet Texas A&M at MSG in New York City on Tuesday.
Flowers shot 11 of 20 and 4 of 10 from distance, adding five assists. The senior point guard from Michigan has been a stabilizing presence throughout the year for a new-look WSU outfit, and he was at his best down the stretch in one of the program’s most significant contests in recent memory.
Flowers, a first-year Coug, poured in 13 consecutive points — including his WSU record 99th triple of the season — in a game-changing sequence midway through the second half.
The Cougs led by only three points with 13 minutes remaining, but the advantage had ballooned to 17 with 7:00 on the clock after Flowers capped his scoring spree with a steal and a transition layup.
They cruised from there, with their sights set on MSG.
Third-year coach Kyle Smith did his best Frank Sinatra impression during his postgame radio show.
“I’ve been saying it, but he’s been so focused on trying to get this thing done,” Smith said on the radio show of Flowers, who transferred from South Alabama in the offseason. “He can really concentrate on what’s at hand. He’s a competitor and everyone said when we recruited him that he makes big shots. Yeah, he does.”
Bruising center Dishon Jackson scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and totaled seven rebounds. Guard Tyrell Roberts contributed 11 points as WSU shot 44% from the field.
The visiting Cougs built a nine-point halftime lead behind resolute defense and a late rally kick-started by Flowers, but let a 12-point buffer slip in the second half before holding BYU to just six field goals over the final 9:40.
Big man Fousseyni Traore paced BYU with 16 points and eight rebounds.
WSU is hitting its stride in the postseason, and has clinched its most impressive season since Thompson led the team to the NIT semis, where the Cougs fell to Wichita State.
