The Washington State football team could get a shot playing Mike Leach — in 2030.
The Cougars announced Wednesday it signed a home-and-home deal with Mississippi State. Leach coached the Cougars for eight years before leaving in January to coach the Bulldogs.
He’ll have to remain with MSU longer than he did in Pullman to coach against his former team.
WSU will travel to Starksville, Miss., on Aug. 31, 2030. The Bulldogs will visit Pullman on Aug. 30, 2031.
It will be the first time an SEC team has played at Martin Stadium. The last WSU contest against an SEC opponent came in the 2013 season-opener at Auburn.