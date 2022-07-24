Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Central Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, John Day Basin and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&