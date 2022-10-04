PULLMAN — During his upbringing in the heart of Los Angeles, Renard Bell lived in the shadow of the Coliseum. The veteran Washington State receiver grew up just down the road from USC’s campus and the iconic football venue he will be playing in this weekend.
“I’m super excited. I can’t wait,” Bell said Tuesday after practice at Rogers Field, “because it’s five minutes from my house.”
Bell will be supported by a host of family members and friends on Saturday when he makes his L.A. homecoming. The Cougars meet the sixth-ranked Trojans at 4:30 p.m. at the Coliseum.
“I’m trying to get a couple of extra tickets, just in case anybody else wants to go,” Bell said after naming eight definite attendees, including his parents and sister.
“I can definitely hear (my mom) from the stands, without a doubt. … I know it’s going to fire me up a little bit.”
Bell played his prep ball at Cathedral High —– about 5 miles north of USC. He raked in notable accolades and became one of the top receiver prospects in the L.A. metro.
The Trojans didn’t show recruiting interest.
USC wasn’t Bell’s childhood dream school. His family is originally from Louisiana, so he was a fan of LSU as a kid.
But make no mistake — Bell always looks forward to playing the Trojans.
Though he tries to “treat every game the same,” Bell can’t help but feel extra motivation when he lines up against the hometown team that overlooked him.
“I study like crazy for each game,” he said. “This game, I studied like crazy. But I think it’s more of an emotional attachment to the game that will kinda bring out a little bit more in me within the game, a little more fire. That’s probably what the difference is between this one (and other games).
“I appreciate the external factors. Friday, once I get there, (I’ll) see my family. Then once Saturday hits … I’m purely focused on the game.”
Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup will be Bell’s fourth and final game against USC. He first met the Trojans as a redshirt freshman in 2017.
Bell registered 101 yards on three catches, helping the Cougs knock off No. 5 USC 30-27 in Pullman.
WSU hasn’t beaten the Trojans — or a top-10 opponent — since.
Bell and the Cougs (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) are hoping for a similarly unforgettable result this weekend when they take on USC (5-0, 3-0), the early-season frontrunner in the conference.
“It’s a great team, and I love playing great teams,” Bell said. “It’s an opportunity for us to go down there and show what the Cougs are made of.”
Bell appeared, but didn’t record any stats in a 39-36 defeat at the Coliseum in 2018. He hauled in a career-high 11 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in WSU’s 38-13 road loss in 2020.
“I watched that game 100 times,” he said during a preseason interview. “I remember crying on the sideline after we lost and (a coach) told me to just use that to fuel you. I did and I can’t wait.”
WSU dropped a home game 45-14 to USC last season. Bell missed the 2021 campaign due to an ACL injury.
Now back in form, the seventh-year senior is coming off his best showing of the year. He accumulated 115 yards and a long touchdown on eight catches last weekend in the Cougars’ 28-9 victory over Cal.
Elusive on short routes and dangerous down the field, Bell is WSU’s No. 3-leading receiver this season with 282 yards and two scores on 20 catches.
With 63 more yards, Bell will surpass the 2,000-yard mark for his career. He is tied for 10th in program history with 18 receiving touchdowns.
WSU’s program enjoys deep recruiting connections in the L.A. area. The team’s roster includes 23 Southern California natives.
Expect a large Cougar contingent to be in attendance at the Coliseum.
“This will be the first time my whole family comes to a game this year,” said linebacker Travion Brown, who hails from Moreno Valley — located on the eastern edge of the L.A. metro. “It makes you feel like you’re loved. You got your people there, your family there watching you. You got people in the stands that support you. … It’s a feeling you can’t really describe, because you’ve been far away for so long. Being able to come back home and play in front of my family, that’s an experience you can’t even describe.
“I’ll do my job, but I’ll definitely be more animated.”
Rising players
Asked to name the team’s most improved players from Week 1 to Week 5, Cougars coach Jake Dickert first singled out Christian Hilborn, a second-year freshman and first-year starter on WSU’s offensive line.
Hilborn, who won a position battle for left guard in the preseason, had “by far his best game” last weekend against Cal after “by far his worst game” against Oregon on Sept. 24.
“We challenged him all week, because I think he had more in the tank, that he could strain and finish and be tougher and more aggressive. … It was out there on Saturday.
“He’s still a freshman. He has a long way to go, but he’s getting better each week. That combination of (left tackle Jarrett Kingston) and Christian is starting to play more aggressively and more downhill.”
Hilborn claimed WSU’s “offensive lineman of the week” award. The Cougars gave up just one first-quarter sack versus the Golden Bears.
WSU came into that game with a conference-worst 14 sacks allowed.
The Cougs are still searching for consistency in their ground game, which is producing Pac-12 lows in yards per game (91.8) and carry (3.7).
Dickert also commended true freshman receiver Leyton Smithson, senior defensive tackle Christian Mejia, starting cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and second-year safety Jaden Hicks.
Smithson has claimed a backup role at outside receiver. He rotated into the lineup regularly last weekend and came up with a 17-yard catch on a third-and-13 play in the second quarter. Smithson has 35 yards on four catches this year.
“He’s been battling through a little injury, but you’ve seen some speed plays out of him,” Dickert said of the Bellingham, Washington, product.
Mejia has been the most productive defensive tackle in WSU’s five-man rotation up front. He posted a sack last week after missing the Oregon game because his wife had gone into labor — Mejia became a father on Sept. 24. In four games, he has 13 tackles and 1½ sacks.
“His consistency has just been phenomenal,” Dickert said.
Smith-Wade, a first-year starter who was WSU’s No. 3 cornerback last season, is the third-highest graded CB in the Pac-12, according to Pro Football Focus’ performance metrics. Smith-Wade has tallied to 20 tackles — two for loss — with an interception and two pass deflections.
“Chau has done a good job of really replacing (Jaylen Watson) and making plays at a high level,” Dickert said, referring to the former Cougar star who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hicks earned a playing role with an impressive fall camp, then slid into a starting role in Week 3 after veteran strong safety Jordan Lee sustained an injury.
“(Starting) helped teach me to be ready and to perfect my craft,” Hicks said Tuesday. “With J-Lee being out, I stepped up.”
Hicks made a name for himself this preseason with his hard-hitting tendencies. He is WSU’s second-leading tackler with 35 stops, including two TFLs and a sack.
“I always knew what Jaden Hicks could be, but to go out and do it is a whole ’nother thing,” Dickert said.
WSU’s secondary showed inexperience in a 44-41 loss to the Ducks, who connected on several big gains down the field, but the Cougar defensive backs shored up the soft spots and limited Cal’s passing attack.
“You win some, you lose some. I knew I had to bounce back the next game and be mentally prepared,” Hicks said.
Dickert is “very confident” that Lee will return to the field for Saturday’s game.
“If he’s back, I’ll wait my turn and see when my number’s called,” Hicks said.
Hicks lined up at strong safety for the first week of fall camp, then was moved to free safety. He played steady reps off the bench at free safety for the first two weeks of the season.
When Lee went down, Dickert shifted Hicks back to his original position. It’s possible he sees time at both safety positions going forward.
Notes
* WSU recorded four sacks and seven tackles for loss against a Golden Bears offensive line that ranks in the bottom 10 nationally in run-blocking and pass-protection grades, according to Pro Football Focus performance metrics. WSU is tied for second nationally in TFLs (45) and ranks seventh in the FBS with 18 sacks. Virginia transfer defensive tackle Nusi Malani logged his first-career sack. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley made a hard hit in the backfield to boost his TFL total this season to 9.5 – second in the country.
* Senior slotback Renard Bell caught his 18th career touchdown catch to move into a tie for 10th on the program’s all-time leaderboard for TD receptions. • Senior slotback Robert Ferrel made his first start as a Cougar and made a strong case to keep that first-string spot. The Incarnate Word transfer totaled 79 yards and a touchdown on six receptions, adding a 34-yard punt return in the second quarter to set up WSU’s first TD.
* Ward completed passes to a season-high 10 receivers as the Cougars rotated their pass-catchers frequently. Slot receivers combined for 207 yards on 16 catches. The outside receivers totaled 131 yards on seven catches.
* Tight end Billy Riviere caught his first-career touchdown pass, a 1-yarder on a fourth-and-goal play late in the game. Riviere’s score was the first by a Cougars tight end since 2011, when Andrei Lintz snagged a TD versus UNLV.
* Strong safety Jaden Hicks, a second-year freshman, led the Cougars with 10 tackles — his third consecutive game with double-digit stops.
* WSU announced an attendance of 23,021 for its homecoming game — the lowest turnout of the Cougars’ four home games this season. WSU hosted a sellout crowd of over 33,000 for its matchup with Oregon.
