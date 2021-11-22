Jahad Woods showed out in his home finale, and the Pac-12 took notice.
The sixth-year Washington State linebacker was named the conference’s defensive player of the week on Monday, Nov. 22, three days after he logged a game-high 12 tackles — 1.5 for loss — along with a forced fumble and a fingertip interception in the fourth quarter of the Cougars’ 44-18 rout of Arizona at Gesa Field.
“Honestly, I was just having fun,” Woods said after the game. “It was a really fun game for me.”
Woods is the league’s active leader in career tackles with 415. He’s one of only four Cougs all time with over 400 tackles.
His forced fumble pushed him to the top of WSU’s career leaderboard in that stat category (10).
He also passed two former Cougars in TFLs on Friday, and now ranks seventh in program history with 36.
It’s the third Pac-12 honor the San Diego native has earned across 54 games played for WSU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.