Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 1) brings down Colorado State running back Avery Morrow (No. 25) during the second half of a nonconference game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Gesa Field in Pullman. Henley was named the Pac-12's defensive player of the week on Monday after totaling 13 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles against the Rams.