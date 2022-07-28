LOS ANGELES — Pac-12 media members figure Washington State will end up somewhere in the middle of the pack.
The Cougars were picked to finish seventh this fall in the Pac-12’s preseason media poll, released by the conference Thursday afternoon, July 28, — less than a day ahead of the Pac-12’s annual media day in Los Angeles.
WSU came up with 177 total points — 213 back of first-place Utah, the defending conference champion. The Utes claimed 26 of 33 first-place votes.
The participating media members might have been uncertain about WSU’s prospects this season, considering the Cougars are fielding a new staff and a new offense — captained by a transfer quarterback — under first-year head coach Jake Dickert, who guided WSU to a winning record and a bowl berth last year as an interim coach.
The media members are more confident that Oregon and USC will enjoy successful campaigns under first-year coaches.
The Ducks, led by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, came in at second in the poll and got two first-place votes, while USC — well-stocked with high-caliber transfer talent and headed by former Oklahoma boss Lincoln Riley — checked in at third with five first-place votes.
Washington, picked to finish sixth with 35 more points than WSU, will also be playing under a new staff this year. After a four-win 2021 season, UW hired Kalen DeBoer out of Fresno State in late November.
WSU will face Oregon, USC and Utah during a grueling stretch between Sept. 24 and Oct. 27.
The Pac-12 did away with its North/South divisional format earlier this year.
The top two teams in the league’s standings at the end of the season will meet for the conference title on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.
