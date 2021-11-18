MOSCOW, Idaho — After 276 men’s basketball meetings between Washington State and Idaho, the widest margin of victory stood at 32 points.
Game No. 277 rewrote the record books.
Washington State blasted Idaho on Thursday night, Nov. 18, at ICCU Arena, pouring it on in a 109-61 result that marked the most lopsided win in the longest continuously running hoops series in the country.
It was also the Vandals’ worst loss in program history, and WSU’s highest single-game scoring output since 1998.
“We played probably our best game since I’ve been here, to be honest,” third-year Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “Really proud of how our guys were unselfish throughout, played the right way on both sides of the ball. Really, you don’t get many games like that in your coaching career.
“Didn’t see that coming.”
Six scored in double figures for WSU (4-0), which quieted a packed house at Moscow’s new arena. The Cougs shot over 60%, manhandled their undersized farmland foes in the paint and outscored the Vandals (1-3) by 30 in a second half full of highlights from any crimson-clad player who touched the ball – deep reserves included.
“They’re long, they’re athletic,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said of WSU. “They can score in a variety of ways. They don’t have many weak spots right now.”
Standout guard Noah Williams led all players with 16 points, and added five assists. Michael Flowers (13 points), Mouhamed Gueye (13, six rebounds), Efe Abogidi (12, five boards), Ryan Rapp (13) and TJ Bamba (11) also contributed double-digit scoring efforts.
“I tell our guys probably twice a week. I address them before practice and say: ‘We have no bad players — we have no guys that can’t play at this level,” ’ Smith said.
Idaho shot 30.5%, including 26.5% in the second half.
The Cougs committed only five turnovers — an emphasis for a team that struggled in that department last year.
“You’re worried about that on the road, but we really played with purpose, played with poise,” Smith said. “That’s an incredible effort.”
It didn’t take long for WSU to wear UI down, feeding the ball inside to its longer athletes and penetrating the Vandals’ interior defense during a big early scoring run that supplied more than enough cushion for the visitors to coast.
WSU, which won this matchup last season by just three points, seemed to feed off the buzz generated by the rivalry game.
“They’ve got plenty of bulletin-board material,” Smith said. “So, I said ‘We better be ready and dialed in.’ I didn’t anticipate that at all.”
Smith told reporters that Rapp’s grandfather had passed away earlier this week, “so it was pretty nice for him to have a good game,” Smith said.
Only one Vandal, guard Mikey Dixon (12 points), topped double digits.
