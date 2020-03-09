ABERDEEN, Wash. — Cameron Bennett, a Wa-Hi grad who wrestled at Pioneer Middle School as well as with the Blue Devils, was among 12 Washington State University club wrestlers that qualified for the 2020 NCWA National Championships later this week in Allen, Texas.
Bennett and his Cougar teammates traveled to Aberdeen, Wash., on March 1, to compete in the National Collegiate Wrestling Association (NCWA) Northwest Conference Championship, with all 12 finishing in the top six.
On Feb. 16, Bennett placed second in Moses Lake at the NCWA State Wrestling Championship.
Bennett, a WSU senior majoring in physics, also volunteers coaching youth wrestling in Pullman and Moscow, Idaho.