Walla Walla High School alum Jared McAlvey (Class of 2019) is Pac-12 men's track Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday, March 21.
McAlvey, who is now a junior at Washington State University, earned the honor after being recorded with the fastest 400-meter hurdles time (50.9 seconds) in the nation March 18 in Phoenix at the Grand Canyon University Invite.
He had graduated from Wa-Hi as the 2019 state champ in the 300 hurdles.
