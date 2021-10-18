PULLMAN — After only 11 games, the Nick Rolovich era at Washington State is over.
Despite the Cougars’ recent breakthrough under their second-year coach, Rolovich’s tenure won’t be remembered for much else besides its unprecedented conclusion and the controversial personal decision that ultimately resulted in his termination.
He drew his line in the sand three months ago and did not budge, declining to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Instead, Rolovich’s employment hinged on a religious exemption application.
The school announced Monday, Oct. 18, that Rolovich, along with four of his WSU assistants, had been fired for cause after failing to comply with a Washington mandate, which required the state’s educational employees to be either fully vaccinated or have received an exemption approval by Monday.
Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will take over as interim coach for the Cougars’ final five games of the season.
Assistants Craig Stutzmann (co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Mark Weber (offensive line), Ricky Logo (defensive tackles) and John Richardson (cornerbacks) have also been fired on the same grounds.
“This is a disheartening day for our football program,” athletic director Pat Chun said, quoted in a news release. “Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team. The leadership on our football team is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resiliency and we are confident these same attributes will help guide this program as we move forward.”
A WSU statement indicated that Rolovich has been fired for cause because he is “no longer able to fulfill the duties as the head football coach at Washington State University.”
That means the school does not owe Rolovich any of the remainder of his contract, which runs through 2025.
Rolovich’s midseason departure puts the future of WSU’s program in murky waters. It’s uncertain how the Cougars will adapt with only six coaches.
Although Rolovich, 42, wasn’t technically obligated to share the private details behind his reasoning for refusing the vaccine, his defiant attitude and stance of silence rubbed many the wrong way.
The situation evolved almost immediately into a complex political debate on a national scale and a public-relations crisis for the university.
Rolovich’s supporters commended him for standing his ground. But he was criticized heavily for his position, which was viewed as selfish and contradictory to his high-paid leadership role at a major research institution. Rolovich’s annual salary of $3.2 million topped all state employees.
“While much has been made of the relatively small number of university employees who are not complying with the Governor’s mandate, we are immensely gratified that nearly 90 percent of WSU employees and 97 percent of our students are now vaccinated,” school president Kirk Schulz said in the release. “WSU students, faculty and staff understand the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks so that we can safely return to in-person learning and activities. I am proud of all those members of our community who have set the example and taken the steps to protect not just themselves, but their fellow Cougs.”
He sidestepped questions for a couple of months, reiterating that he’d “follow the mandate,” which was announced Aug. 18 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
After WSU’s win over Oregon State on Oct. 9, Rolovich confirmed that he had put in for a religious exemption about 12 hours after June Jones, his mentor and former coach at the University of Hawaii, leaked the information to USA Today.
He was raised in a Catholic household and attended a Catholic high school north of San Francisco, but declined to publicly comment on his religious ideologies.
The Cougars topped Stanford 34-31 on Saturday with a dramatic finish. WSU players showered Rolovich with a Gatorade bath and several shared long embraces with the coach on the field.
A social media video from WSU’s athletic department showed the Cougs chanting “Rolo” in the locker room postgame.
It certainly felt like WSU was celebrating some sort of finale.
Rolovich said during a postgame media session that he was awaiting an email that would clarify whether his religious exemption had been granted. He said he didn’t know if he’d get a chance to finish out his first full season in Pullman.
Rolovich had been settled on his stance for “a long time,” he said, and believed the exemption process would “work out the right way” — meaning he would retain his job.
“If that’s not what (Chun) wants, then I guess I’ve got to move on,” Rolovich said. “But I like being here. I like being the coach here. I love these kids. I’ve just got faith in (the process).”
The athletes have backed their coach.
Receiver Travell Harris and tackle Abe Lucas praised Rolovich for his player-first style.
Quarterback Jayden de Laura was eager to speak on the subject earlier this month.
“Players, we have no issue with coach Rolo,” he said after the OSU game. “We have no issue with any of our coaches. We respect their decisions.
“I respect him. I love him to death. I’d do anything for him.”
Rolovich was hired in January 2020 after four years at Hawaii to take over for the colorful Mike Leach, who led the Cougars for eight mostly successful years.
The new boss seemed like a perfect fit for the Pullman school. He had the flair and personable qualities that signaled a promising future at WSU.
Rolovich’s hiring was received well. Considered a sharp offensive mind, Rolovich’s unique style — dubbed the “run-and-shoot” _ was expected to allow for a smooth transition from Leach’s Air Raid.
He won over the fanbase quickly with his personality and some charitable donations to area businesses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then, on July 21, he split it.
Rolovich tweeted that he had elected to not receive a coronavirus vaccine for “private” reasons and would not be able to attend the Pac-12’s annual Media Day in Los Angeles due to the event’s vaccine requirement.
He is the only major college football coach to publicly refuse a COVID-19 vaccine.
Rolovich is facing a lawsuit from former wide receiver Kassidy Woods, who alleges that his rights were violated last year when he was kicked off the team after joining the WeAreUnited player movement and complaining about potential COVID-19 exposure.
Rolovich finishes with a 5-6 record at WSU. The Cougs played only four games last season and had three canceled as a result of COVID-19.
His 11-game stint at the helm of WSU’s football program matches Jackie Sherrill (1976) and Warren Powers (1977) for the shortest tenures in Cougar history.
His dismissal comes amid the WSU’s best stretch of play in three years. The team sits at 4-3 after rebounding from a tough start to record three consecutive victories.
