PULLMAN — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich indicated Monday, Oct. 11, that he is still awaiting word on whether his application for a religious exemption will be granted.
“No update,” he said.
“If there’s any updates, I’ll let you know.”
Rolovich confirmed Saturday after WSU’s 31-24 win over Oregon State that he has applied for a religious exemption in order to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s state mandate, which — as a condition of employment — requires Washington’s educational employees to be either fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, or receive a religious or medical exemption.
Citing Rolovich’s mentor, June Jones, USA Today reported early Saturday that the second-year WSU coach had refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and was seeking a religious exemption.
Rolovich was raised in a Catholic household and attended a Catholic high school.
He declined to comment when a reporter asked whether he identifies as Catholic.
He also did not comment when asked about Cougar assistant coaches who may be in a similar situation.
“I’m going to leave it alone right now,” Rolovich said. “I think I answered some of that stuff Saturday, and I’d like to talk about Stanford, our football team and move forward in that direction.
“I understand you (the reporter) feeling like that’s a part of your job you need to do right now. I appreciate letting Saturday stand on its own and moving forward with Stanford.”
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.