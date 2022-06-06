SEATTLE — Kentucky transfer and former five-star recruit Keion Brooks Jr. announced Monday, June 6, that he has committed to play for the Washington men’s basketball team next season.
The 6-foot-7 small forward completes what has become an annual offseason makeover for UW, which brings in seven newcomers — four transfers and three high school recruits — to replace seven departing players.
Brooks, a Fort Wayne, Indiana, native who appeared in 80 games for Kentucky the past three seasons, brings a ton of experience to Montlake.
As a junior last season, he started all 33 games and averaged a career-high 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 24.5 minutes while shooting 49.1% from the field and 23.3% on 3-pointers.
Brooks scored in double figures in 17 games last season, including a personal-best 27-point performance for then-No. 12 Kentucky during an 80-62 win against No. 5 Kansas on Jan. 29.
A calf injury sidelined Brooks for the first nine games of his sophomore year when he started three of 16 games and averaged 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 23.6 minutes.
As a freshman, Brooks started six of 31 games and averaged 4.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 15.1 minutes.
In April, Brooks entered the NBA draft without hiring an agent.
“His thoughtfulness and maturity not only as a player, but as a man, will allow him to go through this process and make the best decision for his future,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said at the time in a statement released by the school. “He and his family know they have my full support with whatever they decide.”
On May 23, Brooks decided to return to college for his senior season and become one of the hottest prospects on the transfer portal. Ohio State, UCLA, Florida, Iowa and Memphis initially expressed interest in the former five-star recruit who played at powerhouse La Lumiere in La Porte, Indiana.
Brooks reportedly narrowed his list to Washington, Arizona and Notre Dame and after a recruiting trip last weekend to visit the Wildcats, he chose the Huskies.
Seemingly, Brooks will start alongside forward Franck Kepnang and guard Noah Williams — who transferred from Oregon and Washington State, respectively — as well as guards PJ Fuller and Jamal Bey for UW, which lost four of its top six scorers from a team that finished 17-15 last season.
The other Huskies include guards Cole Bajema, Koren Johnson, Keyon Menifield and forwards Langston Wilson, Jackson Grant, Samuel Ariyibi, Tyler Lindhardt and Braxton Meah.
Brooks is the second Kentucky transfer coach Mike Hopkins has landed after Quade Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.