By THEO LAWSON
of The Spokesman-Review
PULLMAN — If Washington State’s 2019 quarterback race was recast as a major motion picture, its title might read something like this: “Trey Tinsley, Anthony Gordon and The Transfer: Part II.”
When WSU opened preseason camp Friday in Pullman, the question that loomed bigger and bolder than any other was precisely the same one the Cougars were addressing some 365 days earlier.
Two of the lead characters are even the same and the next few weeks should determine if the plot will be identical, too.
Can one of the returning signal-callers, Tinsley or Gordon, perform at a high enough clip to hold off a motivated graduate transfer seeking one season of stardom in Mike Leach’s patented Air Raid offense?
For at least the next two weeks, Tinsley, Gordon and Eastern Washinton transfer Gage Gubrud will be allotted the same snaps and opportunities to prove they’re worthy of replacing reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Gardner Minshew, whose beloved mustache and big arm were still unknown commodities among WSU fans this time last year.
Leach plans to divide up the reps evenly among his three QBs until he can whittle the competition down to two players, and eventually one bona fide starter.
He’d like to accomplish the latter sooner than he did last year, although Leach acknowledges the competition benefits everyone involved.
“I’d like to have it down to, from a practical standpoint I’d love to have it down to a starter and a backup today,” Leach said during his precamp conference call Thursday. “But by the same token, the competition’s going to make everybody better.”
But the coach doesn’t like to feature more than two passers in a single practice, so on Friday it was Tinsley and Gubrud who were behind center during the skeleton passing drills and the scrimmage-like “team period.”
That means Leach would probably turn to Gordon and either Tinsley or Gubrud Saturday when the team shifts its practices to Sacajawea Middle School in Lewiston, then feature Gordon and the opposite QB on today.