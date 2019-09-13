Luke Falk was left off the New York Jets’ initial 53-man roster, but the former Washington State quarterback was elevated to a backup role Thursday after starter Sam Darnold was ruled out indefinitely with mononucleosis.
Now Falk is one snap away from making his NFL debut and will serve as Trevor Siemians’s No. 2 when the Jets play the Cleveland Browns in a Monday night game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
With former WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew poised to make his first professional start Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it marks the first time two ex-Cougar signal-callers have been on active NFL rosters at the same time since Mike Leach took over in Pullman eight years ago.
Falk produced impressive numbers during the NFL preseason, appearing in all four games for the Jets.
The Pac-12’s all-time leading passer completed 29 of 36 throws for 230 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Falk was 16 of 18 through his first three preseason games and finished the preseason with a QB rating of 111.8.
The Logan, Utah, native was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. He didn’t make the club’s 53-man roster and was cut on Sept. 1 after playing in all four preseason games. Falk was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins one day later, then placed on the injured reserve in October due to a wrist injury and eventually cut on May 1.
Falk was picked up by the Jets and coach Adam Gase, who was previously the QB’s coach in Miami.
Despite a strong preseason with New York, the Jets only decided to keep two QBs on their active roster, waiving Falk on Aug. 31 and placing him on the practice squad the next day.