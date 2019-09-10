PULLMAN – Washington State fans out East may have to alter their curfew to watch Mike Leach’s first-ever meeting with Chip Kelly in the Pac-12 Conference opener two weeks from now.
WSU announced a 7:30 p.m. kickoff for the Sept. 21 game against UCLA at Martin Stadium, which will be the first conference matchup in 2019 for both the Cougars ans Bruins.
The late-night game will be aired on ESPN.
The Pac-12 announced two other kickoff times for games on the same day.
According to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News in San Jose, Oregon’s game at Stanford will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN and Colorado’s game at Arizona State will kick off at 7 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.
After the UCLA game, only one other start time has been determined, that being the Nov. 29 Apple Cup at Washington, which will kick off at 1 p.m. and air on either FOX or FS1.