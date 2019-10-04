PULLMAN — Washington State went to a renowned quarteback factory on the Hawaiian island of Oahu for its latest commitment in the class of 2020.
Jayden de Laura, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound, passer from the prestigious Saint Louis High School pledged to WSU on Wednesday less than 24 hours after receiving his first Pac-12 offer from the Cougars, giving Mike Leach his first quarterback of the 2020 recruiting class.
The three-star quarterback with offers from BYU, San Diego State, Hawaii and Western Kentucky has thrown for 1,948 yards and 19 touchdowns with only three interceptions through seven games of his senior season for the Crusaders. De Laura has completed 126-of-169 passes (74.5 percent), rushing for another 198 yards and two touchdowns.
The Crusaders are 7-0 this season and averaging 37.4 points per game on offense. They beat Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman 31-19 earlier this season in the Aloha Football Classic and knocked off Honolulu rival Punahou and WSU safety commit Alaka’i Gilman 25-19 two weeks ago at Aloha Stadium.