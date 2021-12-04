Get ready College Cup, here come the Huskies, and they certainly seem ready for the big stage.
After getting so close the past two years, the Washington men’s soccer team defeated Saint Louis 2-0 at Husky Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening to earn the program’s first berth in soccer’s version of the Final Four.
As the final seconds were counted down, the overflow crowd started chanting “Final Four,” and fans went on to the field after the final whistle to help the Huskies celebrate.
Washington had lost in the Elite Eight in the past two seasons, but those games were away from Seattle and against teams — Georgetown and Pittsburgh — that were higher seeds than UW.
But Washington (17-1-2), as the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament and the top-ranked team in the country in the power rankings, were determined to make amends.
Being at home certainly helped and now they head to Cary, North Carolina for a national semifinal match Friday against Georgetown. The time has not been announced.
The Huskies scored their goals in the first half — both by Gio Miglietti — despite being outshot 9-5.
UW scored on its first shot on goal when Saint Louis goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made a mistake. His clearance pass was blocked by UW’s Nick Scardina and it bounded right to Miglietti, who easily beat Schulte, who was out of the goal.
Three minutes later, Miglietti accepted a great pass from Lucas Meek, who fired a close-range shot past diving Schulte.
This was the Huskies’ fourth trip to the quarterfinals since coach Jamie Clark took over before the 2011 season, also reaching that spot in 2013. He said if his team got enough chances, it would finally break through.
Finally, it happened.
Saint Louis (17-0-4), which entered the match as the only unbeaten team in the country, has won a record 10 national titles. But the last of those came in 1973, their last appearance in the College Cup was in 1997 and this was their first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2014.
The Billikens had a slight edge on most of the stats, including shots, shots on goal and corner kicks, but UW won the state that mattered.
Sam Fowler made three big saves for the Huskies, the top defensive team in the country.
