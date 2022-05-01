Walla Walla Community College's baseball team used solid pitching by starter Dalton Jones and Gavin Burns' bat to fashion an 11-1 victory over Blue Mountain in game one of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region doubleheader Sunday, May 1, at Warrior Field.
The Warriors, who swept the Timberwolves on April 27 in Pendleton, completed the sweep of Sunday's twin bill with a 5-2 triumph.
Walla Walla scored at least one run in each of the first four innings of game one to back Jones' three-hit pitching over 6 1/3 frames.
Burns got Walla Walla on the board when he lined an 0-2, two-out single to left field. It was the last of three consecutive hits in the inning.
Chad Redinger led off the WWCC second with a triple to right and scored on a two-out wild pitch.
Walla Walla continued its two-out magic in the third inning. Redinger produced a two-run single and Nathan Tastad stole home to complete a successful double steal.
Logan Meyer brought in the Warriors' sixth run of the game with an infield grounder in the fourth.
Burns came through again in the sixth inning when he dropped a two-out RBI double in the left-center alley.
Hayden Thompson and Koby Holt drew bases-loaded walks in the seventh and Burns ended the contest — due to the 10-run mercy rule — with a two-run knock to right.
Holt and Christian Dill got the home team off and running in the nightcap with first-inning RBI singles.
Thompson ripped an RBI single down the right-field line in the second that gave the Warriors a 3-0 lead.
Meyer provided WWCC with additional breathing room with a two-run hit in the sixth.
Starter Jon Stauffer threw one-hit ball over five innings for Walla Walla and Zach Hangas hurled the final two innings and change for the save.
The Warriors play at Spokane on Wednesday.
